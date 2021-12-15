Police seek suspect in armed robbery near Flamingo, Eastern

Credit: LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened on the east side of the Strip.

Police say the commercial robbery happened on Dec. 3rd at located near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue.

The suspect is described as an adult male, approximately 5’10” to 6″ tall, wearing a burgundy hoodie, white shirt, and burgundy sweatpants.

Credit: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

