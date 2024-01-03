LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released a photo of a man Wednesday morning who they said is a suspect in a deadly stabbing.

Police are trying to find 43-year-old Isias Ruiz-Figeroa who is wanted for open murder. Metro police believe he is unhoused and in Las Vegas.

LVMPD is trying to locate Isaias Ruiz-Figerao. They say he is a suspect in a Nov. 11, 2023 homicide. (Credit: LVMPD)

The stabbing occurred on Nov. 11, 2023, just before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Harvard Street near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. 95 and left one man dead. Police said the investigation indicates the victim, Anthony Alcala, 33, was at a home with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed him.

Anyone with information on Ruiz-Figeroa’s whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.