LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released a video from Feb. 9 in the investigation of a shooting near Valley High School.

Five gunshots can be heard in a recording from a home security camera in the area of La Vante Avenue and Burnham Avenue.

A still image from security cam video provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have information in the case, contact Detective Richardson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s South Central Area Command at 702-828-8639 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com reference event number LLV220200035865.