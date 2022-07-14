LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into a homicide in the east Las Vegas valley that occurred on July 3.

A man identified as Angel Montano was shot and killed at a house party in the 5100 block of E. Wyoming, just off Nellis Boulevard between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Montano went to a birthday party in the backyard of a house, police said. The party was promoted on social media.

Multiple calls of shots fired brought police to the neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on July 3, and officers found Montano in the backyard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the suspect — or suspects — in the case are unknown.

If you attended the party or have any information about the incident, contact the Metro police Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.