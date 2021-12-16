Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in Aug. 16 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation.

On Aug. 16, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue, near Pecos and Robindale on at 10:00 a.m. in reference to a welfare check of a 65-year-old man.

According to police the man was found dead inside his home and had several gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released at this time.

The search for the suspect continues four months after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information, in this case, is being asked to call the Henderson Police Department (702) 267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.