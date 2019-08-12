Police seek public’s help in identifying man in photos

Police released these photos of a suspect in a June 13 robbery near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released three photos on Monday of a suspect caught on surveillance in the June 13 robbery of a store near the intersection of Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, wearing a black and grey hat, white long sleeve shirt with designs, black t-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Commercial Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.