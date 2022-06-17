LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in at a storage unit.
Security cameras captured images of a suspect in the case — a theft from a Life Storage business near Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue in the southwest valley. The break-in occurred in April, according to police.
Metro’s Enterprise Area Command released the photos on Thursday.
If you recognize the suspect please contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761.
If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or Crimestoppersofnv.com. Ref # LLV220500080340