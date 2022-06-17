LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in at a storage unit.

Security cameras captured images of a suspect in the case — a theft from a Life Storage business near Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue in the southwest valley. The break-in occurred in April, according to police.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro’s Enterprise Area Command released the photos on Thursday.

If you recognize the suspect please contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or Crimestoppersofnv.com. Ref # LLV220500080340