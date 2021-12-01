Police seek person of interest in connection with death of housekeeper at Bally’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police release video of the person of interest in connection with the death of a housekeeper at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Metro police say on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police received a call stating a housekeeper had been found unresponsive inside a hotel room located in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Security advised the housekeeper was having a medical issue and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman as 61-year-old Basilisa Smith.

Security at the property told police that they did not see anything suspicious.

New information revealed Tuesday led Metro police to reexamine the incident as a possible homicide.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred at Bally’s early Sunday morning. There is no known connection between the incidents.

Anyone who knows the person of interest or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.