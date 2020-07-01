Police seek more information after Molotov Cocktail thrown at Metro substation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking information from the public about an incident where a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at an LVMPD substation.

The incident occurred on June 30 at the Northeast Area Command, located in the 3700 block of Cecile Avenue.

According to a news release, officers were investigating broken glass near the substation’s outside gate when they found evidence of the incendiary device. The evidence indicated it was ignited and thrown toward the building.

Police say there were no injuries.

Multiple Metro sections are investigating due to the seriousness of the crime.

If you have information, please call 702-828-7777. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.