LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada State Police trooper shot a driver after a traffic stop early Friday morning, and authorities are searching for a passenger who fired several shots at the officer, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Domico Mangum, a felon with a criminal record in Nevada dating back to early 2017, according to court records. Mangum faces charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

New details emerged Monday as NSP released the identities of the trooper in the officer-involved shooting and the man who was shot. Police also released photos of Mangum.

Domico Mangum. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to a news release from NSP, the incident began at 12:09 a.m. Friday as a traffic stop in the southwest Las Vegas valley, near Mountains Edge Parkway and Tuscan Sun Drive. Trooper Martin Moran, a four-year NSP veteran, attempted to stop a sedan that was going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone. He followed the sedan to the entrance of a gated community.

That’s when the passenger, identified by police as Mangum, started shooting at the patrol unit with Moran inside. The passenger got back into the sedan and it made a U-turn, driving back past Moran.

Moran fired his weapon and the sedan continued past, traveling about one block before it crashed into a wall across Mountains Edge Parkway. The driver and the passenger exited the sedan and ran from the scene. As Moran called for assistance, the driver returned to the scene, according to the NSP news release.

Chayson Lawson. (Photo: Nevada State Police)

NSP identified the driver as Chayson Lawson, 30. He is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Lawson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 14, on six charges. Lawson was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawson has been charged with attempt murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving Injury.

Nevada State Police Trooper Martin Moran. (Nevada State Police)

Charges pending against Mangum include attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharging a gun at an occupied vehicle, possession of a gun by a prohibit person, discharging a gun in a prohibited area and assault on protected person with a deadly weapon.

Mangum was initially arrested in Nevada on a fugitive warrant from another state in 2017. Since then, he has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, disobeying a peace officer, DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless driving and pandering.