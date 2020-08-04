Police seek help to identify suspect in attack on 77-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the random attack on a 77-year-old disabled man who was walking into a grocery store.

Las Vegas Metropolitian Police Department released video and images of the attack and hope the public can help identify the suspect.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, July 30 at a shopping center in the 1300 block of E. Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway.

An image from surveillance video captured the attack on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The man was walking into the store, pushing a shopping cart, when a man walked towards him and punched him in the head without provocation, police said. The suspect walked away before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male adult in his 20’s, wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

An image from surveillance video captured the suspect and attack on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Anyone with any information about this incident or if you think you recognize this suspect you are urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.