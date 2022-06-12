LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Justin and Jeffery Deng were last seen on Saturday, at roughly 8:30 p.m. near the 11000 block of Salentino Avenue, which is near The Vistas Park.

Justin, 14, whose listed as five feet, and five inches tall, was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, khaki pants, and had a black backpack.

Jefferey, 13, listed as five feet, and nine inches tall, had an unknown shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Justin and Jefferey Denk and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.