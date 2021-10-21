Police seek help identifying ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal hit and run early Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD Fatal Detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle of interest related to a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say, on Oct. 19 around 1:35 a.m. a crash happened near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road.

The vehicle of interest is a black 2008 to 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The Chrysler had a pink illuminated ride-share placard displayed or affixed to the front windshield. The vehicle should have damage to the front bumper and grille.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.