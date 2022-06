LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— An unidentified man caused a disturbance and made threatening comments at a synagogue on Saturday morning, according to Metro detectives.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at a synagogue in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road, near The Hills Park.

The subject is described as a black male adult, 5’9, muscular build, with dreadlocks in a bun. He has multiple tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black jeans, and brown boots.