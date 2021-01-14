Police seek help identifying suspects in ‘strong arm’ Laughlin robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a Jan. 11 “strong arm” robbery in Laughlin.

Security camera images show two white male subjects involved in a robbery that left a victim in serious condition after he was attacked at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Both suspects were wearing hats and face masks.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release said the robbery occurred in Laughlin’s Strip corridor.

If you have information that could help identify the suspects, contact Detective W. Hemingway with Las Vegas Metro Police at 702-298-2223 or 702-299-2104.