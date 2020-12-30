Police seek help identifying suspect in series of mall burglaries in Primm and Las Vegas

Metro police are looking for a suspect in a series of burglaries at shopping malls in Primm and Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at shopping malls in Primm and Las Vegas.

A suspect responsible for five separate burglaries between June 7 and Dec. 17 is described by police as “a Black male adult with dreads, 30-35 years old.”

Police say the suspect enters employee areas of retail stores and steals money.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.