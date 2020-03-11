Police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect. The incident occurred at a business located on North Decatur Boulevard on March 1 at approximately 2 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, attacked the victim and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds, 35 to 40 years of age, with facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.