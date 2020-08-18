Police seek help identifying commercial robbery suspect who threatened person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released photos of a man they say is responsible for threatening a person with a knife and stealing store items.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred on Aug. 11 around 1 p.m. at a store near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 35 years old, 5’7″ to 5’9″and around 160 to 170 pounds. The suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with black trim, black t-shirt with an “iDrum” logo and and gray and white Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.