Police seek help identifying commercial robbery suspect who threatened person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released photos of a man they say is responsible for threatening a person with a knife and stealing store items.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred on Aug. 11 around 1 p.m. at a store near Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 35 years old, 5’7″ to 5’9″and around 160 to 170 pounds. The suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with black trim, black t-shirt with an “iDrum” logo and and gray and white Adidas sneakers.

(Photo credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.