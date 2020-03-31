1  of  3
Breaking News
CSN student tests positive for COVID-19, faculty, staff and students notified Health district approves spending $3M on facility to isolate COVID cases UPDATE: Number of Nevada COVID cases reaches 1,044

Police seek help finding robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify a commercial robbery suspect.

Metro police are releasing two photos of the suspect who is accused of a March 3 robbery at a business on Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as black male around 6-foot tall, 190 pounds who was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jacket and dark-colored baggy pants.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-3591 or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at (702) 385-5555. You can also give information online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories