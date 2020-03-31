Police seek help finding robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify a commercial robbery suspect.

Metro police are releasing two photos of the suspect who is accused of a March 3 robbery at a business on Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as black male around 6-foot tall, 190 pounds who was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jacket and dark-colored baggy pants.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-3591 or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at (702) 385-5555. You can also give information online at crimestoppersofnv.com.