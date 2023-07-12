LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are seeking help locating a 41-year-old woman who is reported missing.

Jessica Barrett was last seen on Wednesday, July 12, just after midnight near the 3600 block of Algonquin Drive near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Twain Avenue. She was wearing a red dress with an unknown black design on it, police said.

Barrett could be in emotional distress and in need of medical help. She is described as being 5’1″ and around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hospitals are being asked to check their registries for Barrett and notify the police if she is located.

Anyone with information regarding Barrett or her whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours. You can also email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.