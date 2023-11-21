LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping someone has information on a 14-year-old girl whose last contact with anyone was a week ago.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the teen identified as Penelope Miller, who sometimes goes by Penelope George, was last seen in the area of East Twain Avenue and Paradise Road and was wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at (702) 458-7009.