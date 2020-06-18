Police seek assistance in deadly crash investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a deadly crash last week. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

In the 911 call, police received reports of a man who was hit by a black Volvo sedan near the 200 block of Newport Mission Lane near Decatur & US 95. The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.