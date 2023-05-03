LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a man and a woman who are accused of using stolen credit cards on the Las Vegas Strip.

On March 8 police suspect that the man broke into a locker at a gym located at 4935 Blue Diamond Road on March 8 shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The man is accused of stealing several credit cards and money from the victim while they were working out, police stated.

Police believe the credit cards were used at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace by two suspects, a man, and a woman.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com Please reference # LLV230300036516