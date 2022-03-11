LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two robbery suspects are on the run following an incident at a northeast valley robbery.

According to police a man and woman were seen robbing an employee at a business located on the 2000 block of North Pecos Road on January 20 at 1:30 a.m.

The two suspects left the scene with cash and merchandise, police said.

The man is described as a White or Hispanic adult between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, mask, tan vest over a black or gray hoodie, black pants, and white or black shoes.

The woman is described as a White or Hispanic adult between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. She was last seen wearing a multi-color mask, black or gray jacket, black or gray pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555