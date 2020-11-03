Police, security companies gearing up for potential election night problems

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday is Election Day, and while there is excitement in the air, some are preparing for potential safety problems.

Metro Police, as well as local businesses, are stepping up security for the big night. That is due to some concern that once election results start rolling in, there could be potential protests. Metro and security companies are getting ready to respond, if they need to.

“It’s better to be ready than get caught off guard,” said Jonathan Simon, a retired Metro Police sergeant and CEO of Simon Protection Group.

Simon says a proactive approach to safety is key on election night this year.

With the country so divided, police are gearing up — just in case. Metro says it will have patrol officers and sergeants available to respond to potential incidents at any of the 125 voting locations. There will also be 600 other officers and detectives on stand-by.

“If something should occur, we have any type of voter intimidation, any of those type of things, any riots, any protests, we can get law enforcement on site quicker,” Simon said.

While police prepare, Simon and his security company are also on guard. They have been hired to protect the United Nissan car dealership on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, as well as some other local businesses, with armed guards and air support drones.

Again, this is all precautionary.

“We will fly the area to see if we can detect anything that’s happening away from here up to three miles away,” Simon said.

Even a couple shops in Downtown Las Vegas are boarding up ahead of election night. Commercial surveillance company Sting Alarm says for those that are worried, make sure all cameras and alarms are working.

“It gives you that peace of mind that if and when you need the system to perform, it’ll be performing optimally,” said Jon Perry, president of Sting Alarm.

Simon says regardless of the election results and what actually happens on election night, it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Have a presence to be a deterrent to anything that may occur,” Simon said.

Metro Police will also have a Deployment Operations Center (DOC) at Metro Headquarters to monitor potential safety threats, like they do for big events, such as New Year’s Eve. Nevada Highway Patrol will also be here to help coordinate any responses.