LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need your help searching for 16-year-old Alyssa McCary who was last seen in Las Vegas on Sept. 21.

McCary is described as 5’5 and biracial, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information please contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.