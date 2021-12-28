Police searching for suspects after park vandalism in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- Henderson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in connection with the vandalism of Mission Hills Park.

Police say on Sunday, Dec. 26 at approximately 11 p.m, they were called to 511 E. Mission Hills Drive in reference to park vandalism.

Police say multiple vehicles were on the grass area “doing donuts” causing severe landscape damage.

A witness was able to obtain video footage of the incident, which shows two vehicles (a silver sedan and a black sedan) causing the damage at that time.

Hours later, on Monday, Dec. 27 at about 5:00 a.m. police were called again to the park for vehicles (a silver sedan and a black sedan) causing the damage at that time.

The vehicles involved in this incident were a small white passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, observed by arriving officers.

The white passenger vehicle fled the scene and officers conducted a traffic stop on the pickup truck.

The pickup truck’s occupants were identified as a 17-year-old juvenile driver, and their passenger, 18-year-old Stephen Stonehocker.

Stonehocker was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and failure to comply with park rules. He was booked at Henderson Detention Center.

The 17-year-old juvenile driver was issued a citation. He was released at the scene to their parents.

Henderson Police are asking for the public’s assistance for any information that may lead to the identity of additional suspects involved in both acts of vandalism

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Similar incidents occurred last year.