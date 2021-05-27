Police searching for suspect who attacked elderly man at downtown convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked an elderly man outside a Las Vegas convenience store last week.

It happened in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Police say a 73-year-old man spoke briefly with two other men before going inside the store to make a purchase.

As the elderly man left the store on his motorized scooter, one of the other men sprinted through the parking lot and punched the elderly man in the head. The victim fell off his scooter and was subsequently trapped.

The man was stuck underneath his scooter until officers arrived. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as follows:

25-30 years old

Black hair

5’11” tall

Approximately 250 pounds

Last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, black and white sandals with white socks

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Downtown Area Command at (702) 828-3683. You can also remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. You can contact them at (702) 385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.