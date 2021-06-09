Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked 66-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery and attack on a 66-year-old victim.
It happened on May 13 at about 11:50 p.m.
Police say the victim got off an RTC bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive. After the victim exited the bus, a man grabbed him and threw him to the ground.
The victim suffered a broken ankle along with multiple superficial injuries.
The suspect then stole the victim’s bag and ran away northbound on Marion Drive. It is believed that he then boarded a bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black man
- Wearing:
- Dark blue hat with a white logo
- Dark blue polo shirt
- Khaki pants
- Black Shoes
- Camouflage backpack
- Black surgical mask
- Has multiple tattoos on both forearms
- Bandaged left wrist
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.