Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked 66-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery and attack on a 66-year-old victim.

It happened on May 13 at about 11:50 p.m.

Police say the victim got off an RTC bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive. After the victim exited the bus, a man grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

The victim suffered a broken ankle along with multiple superficial injuries.

The suspect then stole the victim’s bag and ran away northbound on Marion Drive. It is believed that he then boarded a bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Black man
  • Wearing:
    • Dark blue hat with a white logo
    • Dark blue polo shirt
    • Khaki pants
    • Black Shoes
    • Camouflage backpack
    • Black surgical mask
  • Has multiple tattoos on both forearms
  • Bandaged left wrist

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

