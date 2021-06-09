Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked 66-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery and attack on a 66-year-old victim.

It happened on May 13 at about 11:50 p.m.

Police say the victim got off an RTC bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive. After the victim exited the bus, a man grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

The victim suffered a broken ankle along with multiple superficial injuries.

The suspect then stole the victim’s bag and ran away northbound on Marion Drive. It is believed that he then boarded a bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Wearing: Dark blue hat with a white logo Dark blue polo shirt Khaki pants Black Shoes Camouflage backpack Black surgical mask

Has multiple tattoos on both forearms

Bandaged left wrist

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.