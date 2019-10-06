Breaking News
Police searching for suspect in multiple robberies

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is related to at least two street robberies in Las Vegas. They happened in the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane and the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls.

The robberies happened with the last week, and each of them were after midnight. The suspect is described as a black man, 5’9″ and about 230 pounds. Police say he was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Fusion Watch at (702) 449-3911. You can also stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or by clicking HERE.

