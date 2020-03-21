Police searching for suspect in homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ShotSpotter helped lead Metro police to a homicide Friday afternoon. The system detected gunfire in the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue at approximately 5:02 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a Ford Mustang drive away from the area at a high rate of speed. Officers then found that Mustang in a convenience store parking lot at Craig & Puebla. When officers approached the vehicle, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken the to the hospital, but later died.

After an investigation, police found that the victim was previously at the intersection of Thunderbolt & Vorsand talking to an unidentified male. At some point, that man pulled a gun and shot the victim. The victim then drove to the nearby convenience store, as the suspect ran away.

So far, police have not identified a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

The coroner has not yet released the identification of the victim.

