Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at bus stop in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. One man is dead.

The shooting was reported around 2:49 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. According to Metro Lt. Jason Johansson, said their details are “extremely limited” but the shooting victim was a man in his 30s who was sitting at a bus stop.

“While he was there he became involved in an altercation with another male during which he was shot,” Johansson said.

The victim ran to Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall for help and collapsed. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly encounter. No suspect has been taken into custody.

Police urge anyone with information to contact LVMPD Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.