Police searching for robbery suspects who used pepper spray on employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for two women involved in a robbery from last month. Police say the robbery happened near the intersection of Rainbow & Flamingo on June 3.

Police say the suspects took items from the business without paying for them. As they left the business, one suspect pepper sprayed the employees who attempted to stop them.

The first suspect is described as a black female, 5’7″ tall, about 175 pounds, wearing a white shirt with black lines.

The second suspect is a black female, 5′ tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a tie dye dress.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.