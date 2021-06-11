Police searching for robbery suspect who pulled gun on cashier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a commercial robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on June 3 at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Rancho Drive, near Decatur Boulevard.

The suspect entered a business in the area, pulled a gun on an employee and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

5’8″

160 pounds

Unshaven

Short afro hairstyle

Wearing a red t-shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.