Police searching for robbery suspect who made threat with a knife

A suspect pulled a knife and left a business in the area of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue without paying for items. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect in the Aug. 29 robbery at a business near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue.

The suspect pulled a knife and fled the store, threatening to stab a person who approached him. No one was injured.

Surveillance at the scene indicates the suspect took merchandise including power tools, and fled without paying.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, approximately 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with tattoos on his arms and neck. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.