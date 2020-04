LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. They say the man shown above robbed a business in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard on April 4.

Police say the man threatened a worker and demanded money from the register. The victim got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was hurt.

He is described as a black man in his early 20’s, 5’7″-5’8″, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with dark pants.