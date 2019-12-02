Police searching for missing, endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for your help in find a missing, endangered woman. 80-year-old Norrita Karels was last seen Saturday night in the area of Windmill and Las Vegas Blvd.

Karels is 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and brown pants. Police believe she may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information about Karels whereabouts is encouraged to call Metro at (702) 828-3111, or you can contact the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.