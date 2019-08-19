Police searching for missing endangered man

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

The Boulder City Police Department says 68-year-old William (Bill) Jones was last seen Monday in Boulder City. Police say he may have dementia and may not know where he is. They also say he may not be able to properly take care of himself.

He is six foot tall, about 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, give the Boulder City Police Department a call at (702) 293-9235.