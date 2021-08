LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating 72-year-old, Randy Hester.

According to police, Hester was last seen on Aug. 6, at around 9:30 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Police say Hester might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information call Metro police at (702) 828-3111.