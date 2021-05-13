Police searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Police say Joseph Soto was last seen near North Rancho Drive and West Alexander Road on May 13 at 3 p.m.

Officials fear Joseph may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Joseph is described as follows:

5’8″

185 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police say Joseph was last seen wearing green sweatpants, a black sweater and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Joseph Soto and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.