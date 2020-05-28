Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Alajah Zurita was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 7500 block of Oso Blanca in Las Vegas.

Alajah is 4′ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black shirt with black leggings and no shoes.

Police fear she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or (702) 828-3111.