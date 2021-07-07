Police searching for man who stabbed girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and stabbed her early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

A security officer intervened and scared the suspect off, Las Vegas police say.

“The victim realized she was stabbed with an unknown sharp object that left a laceration to the left side of her ribcage area,” police told 8 News Now.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she is stable and expected to survive.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555.