Police searching for man last seen in January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the lookout for a man who was last seen last month. Police say 30-year-old Tu Minh Nguyen was last seen near The Cosmopolitan at 3 a.m. on January 24.

Officials say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Nguyen is approximately 5’7″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a light blue jacket, sweatpants with stripes and a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Metro at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.

