Police searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. It took place in the 9300 block of Del Webb Blvd. on Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter and then demanded items. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of items.

Police released a video of the suspect. You can watch that below.

This same suspect committed a robbery at the same business the week prior on February 20, then robbed a business in the 9300 block of West Lake Mead Blvd. on February 27. Each time, he demanded items and threatened store workers.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6’0″-6’2″, medium build, wearing hooded sweaters and light colored pants. During the robberies, the man implied he had a firearm and made threats to victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.