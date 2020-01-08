Police searching for two robbery suspects, one is armed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Metro Police’s Commercial Robbery Unit is searching for two men believed to be armed who robbed a business on the 4000 block of S. Eastern Ave. on October 1 shortly after 9:00 p.m.

According to detectives the two suspects entered the business with one acting as a lookout while the other suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money from the register.

The victim is said to have complied and the suspects fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male, 5’11” tall, medium build, approximately 40 years of age, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey shirt black pants and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male, 6’1″ tall, thin build, last see wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and black pants.

Metro Police is urging the public to call the Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.