Police searching for armed robbery suspect who stole money from local business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect that robbed a local business at gunpoint Thursday.

The robbery occurred around 4:15 p.m. at a business in the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping mall, located near Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard.

The suspect, shown in pictures below, displayed a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

He is described as a white man, between 25 and 30-years-old. The suspect has brown hair in a buzz cut, and weighs about 165 to 180 pounds. Police say he is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9.

The suspect was wearing a red or maroon patterned bandana over his face, a black hoodie or jacket, a white button-up shirt, and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.