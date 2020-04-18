Police searching for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for you to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a business last month. Police this man robbed a business in the 4000 block of East Tropicana Avenue in the early morning hours of March 7.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, black, 5′ 11″, 215-235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray pants, a gray beanie, white shoes and black sunglasses.

Police say the man pulled a gun while inside the business, went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.