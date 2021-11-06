Police searching for 81-year-old missing man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 81-year-old Michael Borland.

Police say Borland might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Saturday at approximately 0430 hours near the 200 block of Maryland Parkway.

He was last seen wearing a blue and khaki hat, a khaki button shirt, black and white flannel, a gray jacket, blue jeans, and blue fluffy slippers.

He is described as an 81-year-old man about 5’10″,170lbs, with gray hair, and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Borland and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.