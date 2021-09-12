Police searching for 24-year-old woman missing since Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends say 24-year-old Destiny Jackson has been missing since early Friday morning.

The family describes her as Black and Samoan, 5’2″ tall with a petite build, and tribal tattoos on her shoulder and right arm. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black romper.

According to family, she was last seen driving her 2010 gray BMW 328i license plate 5YFB825 and on her way to the Las Vegas Strip.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Jackson are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.