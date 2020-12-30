Metro police are searching for a woman who abandoned a 3-year-old girl at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The young girl was found in a restroom in the casino, police said. She is OK and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The woman, who investigators believe is the girl’s mother, is described as being black and in her mid-to-late 20s. She was wearing a blonde wig in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro police at 702-828-3364. Tips can be left anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestopperofsnv.com.